PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson should be the 2017 NFL coach of the year.

The Eagles are 12-2 and became the first team to clinch their division last week. This week, with their win over the Giants, Philadelphia clinched a first-round bye.

Every team and coach has to deal with injuries in the NFL, but the Eagles’ list — coupled with their success — is stunning.

Pederson has had to coach his team through a number of devastating injuries to key players:

CB Ronald Darby missed Weeks 2-9 (dislocated ankle)

RB Darren Sproles out for season in Week 3 (torn ACL)

in Week 3 (torn ACL) S Chris Maragos out for season in Week 6 (knee injury)

in Week 6 (knee injury) LT Jason Peters out for season in Week 7 (torn ACL)

in Week 7 (torn ACL) LB Jordan Hicks out for season in Week 7 (Achilles injury)

in Week 7 (Achilles injury) QB Carson Wentz out for season in Week 14 (torn ACL)

in Week 14 (torn ACL) TE Zach Ertz missed two games (Week 9, Week 14)

Sproles, Peters, Hicks, and Wentz were all considered captains and leaders.

The Eagles are third in the NFL in total offense, seventh in total defense, and tied for first in points per game (31.3).

Backup QB Nick Foles was 24-38 with 237 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 turnovers in Sunday’s 34-29 win over the Giants. The Eagles will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with one more win or one more Vikings loss.

The Eagles were projected to win anywhere from seven to nine games this season, after going 7-9 in 2016. But in just his second season, despite losing five of his top players for the season — including the MVP front runner — Pederson has his Eagles sitting atop the NFL standings with just two games to play.