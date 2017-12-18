BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were killed following a car accident in Burlington County on Monday afternoon, police say.

New Jersey State Police say the crash occurred at Flyatt and Carranza Roads in Shamong Township shortly after noon.

Video from Chopper 3 shows the vehicle wrapped around a pole while firefighters try to douse flames from the car.

car pole Police: 2 People Killed After Car Wraps Around Pole In Burlington County

At least two people were killed in an accident in Shamong Township. (credit: CBS3)

All lanes were blocked as police conducted their investigation continues.

Police tell CBS3 that the vehicle involved in the crash may have been stolen.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

 

