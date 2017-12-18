SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were killed following a car accident in Burlington County on Monday afternoon, police say.
New Jersey State Police say the crash occurred at Flyatt and Carranza Roads in Shamong Township shortly after noon.
Video from Chopper 3 shows the vehicle wrapped around a pole while firefighters try to douse flames from the car.
All lanes were blocked as police conducted their investigation continues.
Police tell CBS3 that the vehicle involved in the crash may have been stolen.
The victims have not been identified at this time.