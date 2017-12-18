BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City lawyer is going to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim of sex trafficking.

Brian Meehan was sentenced Monday to two to four years in prison.

Prosecutors say he met the girl through two of his clients who forced her into prostitution.

According to prosecutors, Meehan had sex with the teen at his Center City office on several occasions.

On September 5, 2017, Meehan pleaded no contest to the charges of statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of a minor, and corrupting the morals of a minor.

 

Comments
  1. Mahat Macoat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Ought to be castrated as well

