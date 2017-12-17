PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The defamation lawsuit filed by former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose against the lawyer who investigated him in the 80s has been tossed.

In the suit, Pete Rose claimed attorney John Dowd damaged his reputation and caused him financial loss following an interview where Dowd accused him of statutory rape.

Court documents show the civil lawsuit, which was filed in July of 2016, has now been dismissed by a judge and cannot be refiled.

This summer, a defense witness testified that she did have a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Rose admitted the relationship, but said the woman was 16 years old at the time, which made it legal, since they were both living in Ohio.

Dowd investigated Rose in the 80s for gambling, which led to the former first baseman’s lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.

Rose played for the Phillies for five seasons – including the 1980 World Series team.

An attorney for Dowd released the following statement…

“Pete Rose and John Dowd have agreed, based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose’s lawsuit against Mr. Dowd. I am not permitted to comment further regarding the resolution of the matter.”