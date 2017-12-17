PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gene Simmons of KISS is defending himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery.
Filed by an unnamed female radio personality, the suit alleges Simmons made unwanted advances and groped her while taking a photo, among other things.
A statement release from Simmons says, “I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.”
“I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence” Simmons continues.
During an interview with CBSPhilly.com last week, we addressed the topic of sexual harassment with Simmons after reports of the singer being banned from Fox News for seemingly unrelated inappropriate behavior.
“Our lawyers are trying to identify who went on social media and said anything because I have the right to protect my name,” says Simmons of claims about his behavior in the offices of Fox News. “I mean right now I can say you did something crazy and it involved a twelve-year-old boy or whatever, and I can post that on media, your life is ruined.”
When asked about some of the stories that have emerged during the #MeToo movement, Simmons suggested that there’s a danger to making such claims on social media and that the legal system is the proper alternative.
“There are a lot of innocent people who are going to lose their jobs and have their life ruined, and there are some bad guys,” explained Simmons. “But take them to court. Get a lawyer. We have a legal system. You have something to say about somebody, they slandered you or do that, get a lawyer.”
“I think the Bill Cosby idea is a good idea. I think the women who are going after Weinstein, get lawyers.”
“I urge anybody who’s got a problem with somebody, use the legal system,” concluded Simmons. “It’s there for you to use.”
The lawsuit against Simmons was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 15.
To hear Gene Simmons full comments on sexual harassment, listen above or click here. To hear the full interview with Gene Simmons including his details of his latest project and his take on President Trump’s first year, listen here.
This is the way its always been. PO a woman & she can accuse you of anything and have you charged. Happens every day.
No charges, no courts, no lawyers, just ACCUSATIONS and PUNISHMENT. Things didn’t work out like you thought they would? = Harassment. Were you uncomfortable with something in retrospect? = Harassment. The bar is so low that every man in America should be nervous.
The #Me Too movement is more about anarchy and revolution than due justice! The communists in this country believe they must have revolution in the streets before they can come forward pretending to be our saviors so they can save us from their bad psychos if we will just give them power over us!
It is our Constitutional right to be considered innocent UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY in a court of law. We also have the right to confront our accusers and be tried by a jury of our peers!
If you are innocent, and no matter how long it takes, sue those who give false witness against you for defamation and damages! Also, sue your company for firing you BEFORE proof of guilt has been determined legally!
Does anybody remember the Duke Lacrosse team? Maybe not.
Tawana Brawley, or whatever non-govt name she goes by today, remembers.
Enough of this ‘unnamed’ bull. If you have a complaint then face it completely and without anonymity. Who knows who is making an allegation…..unless we know who it is!?! it’s the basic framework of our legal system that you have the right to confront those making charges. If they hide behind a shield and we don’t know who they are….then it is baseless accusations.
SJW Feminists are going to strengthen the Glass Ceiling to a point they will be unemployable. You think a company can afford Insurance Rates to protect themselves against “He looked at me too long” “He patted my shoulder” “He brushed my knee” “He said something that triggered me”. Better get used to staying at home and being wives or going on welfare and raising a nest of Cats if you think this stupidity is going to fly.
Simmons hits the nail on the head and the reason I am over caring about this stuff. The women waiting decades sure doesn’t show that the women lib movement has gone very far. Afraid to tell for fear of losing a job sure doesn’t show strength. Just tell the idiot to take his hands off you, don’t do that or whatever. That is what a man would do and if you want to be powerful like men, then take the reins of power. If this stuff went to court, it would be he said she said over things that took place decades ago. The jury may not believe you. Plus if off colored jokes is harassment I think we have a lot of snowflake women.
Why not name the female and put her picture out here for everyone to see. If her claims are false or true, then everyone that is contact with her will know the warning sign, don’t touch or talk to other than direct work related. Not even a good morning or how are you doing comment should be given, even that could be twisted.
What is going to happen is that many young female professionals will not be considered for hire due to the risk involved of an angry female not being promoted uses that scam to extract vengeance on their superiors in retribution. I see this backfiring big time,especially on accusations that supposedly having occurred a decade or more ago.
His tongue is a foot long..Thought the ladies liked that
If a guy makes an unwanted pass, slap him. It worked for years until the feminists started popping off.
You don’t respond to an unwanted pass with a slap, you respond with a laugh. Slaps are for unwanted touching. Feminists need to get a grip if they want to pretend to be women. Right now, they are acting like adolescent bullies tattling to Daddy after their victim fights back. They give the female gender a bad name.
My question is where is the bar? When does it go from a simple comment to harassment or is that up to the woman and can she change the definition at will? What is a grope is it touching, by accident or someone turning into someone else’s hand? If a woman is in a crowd and feels a hand where it doesn’t belong can she call harassment on the most famous person there? Where is the bar set? Under the Clintons and the democrat party whatever Bill and Hillary did they defended including several who are now calling for President Trump to step down for doing far less that what they defended with Bill Clinton’s actions. Where is the bar and who has the right to set it? Of those actresses who have come out complaining about producers unless it was rape they went there to get the part and were willing to play to get it, then they were silent so they helped others to become victims. So where is the bar and who has the right to set it?
“There are a lot of innocent people who are going to lose their jobs and have their life ruined”
List the names, please.
Accuser needs to be put under a microscope … shine the light of truth upon her allegations.