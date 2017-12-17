By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gene Simmons of KISS is defending himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery.

Filed by an unnamed female radio personality, the suit alleges Simmons made unwanted advances and groped her while taking a photo, among other things.

Facebook Wants Publishers To Stop Begging For ‘Likes’ And ‘Shares’

A statement release from Simmons says, “I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.”

“I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence” Simmons continues.

During an interview with CBSPhilly.com last week, we addressed the topic of sexual harassment with Simmons after reports of the singer being banned from Fox News for seemingly unrelated inappropriate behavior.

“Our lawyers are trying to identify who went on social media and said anything because I have the right to protect my name,” says Simmons of claims about his behavior in the offices of Fox News. “I mean right now I can say you did something crazy and it involved a twelve-year-old boy or whatever, and I can post that on media, your life is ruined.”

When asked about some of the stories that have emerged during the #MeToo movement, Simmons suggested that there’s a danger to making such claims on social media and that the legal system is the proper alternative.

Bitcoin’s Creator Still A Mystery As Net Worth Nears $20 Billion

“There are a lot of innocent people who are going to lose their jobs and have their life ruined, and there are some bad guys,” explained Simmons. “But take them to court. Get a lawyer. We have a legal system. You have something to say about somebody, they slandered you or do that, get a lawyer.”

“I think the Bill Cosby idea is a good idea. I think the women who are going after Weinstein, get lawyers.”

“I urge anybody who’s got a problem with somebody, use the legal system,” concluded Simmons. “It’s there for you to use.”

The lawsuit against Simmons was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 15.

To hear Gene Simmons full comments on sexual harassment, listen above or click here. To hear the full interview with Gene Simmons including his details of his latest project and his take on President Trump’s first year, listen here.