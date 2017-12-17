PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans are breathing a sigh of relief after the team narrowly defeated the last place New York Giants Sunday, 34-29.

“I’m feeling kind of angry actually,” fan Jeff tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s a torturous win, I’m not happy.”

This wasn’t one of those games you jump up and down and celebrate when the clock strikes zero.

“Thank God my heart is still beating,” says fan Ian.

Instead, you wipe the sweat from your forehead and try to figure out how a two-win team like the Giants was able to hang in this game as long as they did.

“It was the defense that didn’t quite do it,” says Ian.

“The defense, that’s what’s making me angry,” adds Jeff.

While most fans are pointing their fingers at the Eagles’ D, there was one player fans don’t seem to be upset with at all: QB Nick Foles.

“Foles played great, he threw 4 TD’s, it wasn’t his fault,” Jeff says.

This was Foles’ first start at QB since Carson Wentz went down with an injury last week.

And while Jeff and Ian admit they are feeling a little less confident heading into the playoffs, Collin McCann remains a believer.

“I still feel the Super Bowl,” he says. “I believe Nick can do it. I think the whole Eagles offense and defense can get it done.”

But, he says, first things first…

“On to Christmas Day and Raiders.”