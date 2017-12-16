CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy’s selection for Attorney General is getting a big thumbs up from outgoing Governor Chris Christie.
Christie installed Gurbir Grewal two years ago as Bergen County Prosecutor, and sees Murphy’s decision to nominate him as New Jersey’s next top law enforcement official as a clear sign he made the right call.
“For three years I fought to put Gurbir in as the Bergen County Prosecutor,” Christie told KYW Newsradio during an event this past week in Camden. “Fought the Democrats in Bergen County like Loretta Weinberg and Paul Sarlo who did not want him to be the prosecutor. Now, all of the sudden, they’re a champion of him. I think it’s great that the Governor-elect has picked a Christie person to be the Attorney General.”
Grewal worked with Christie in the US Attorney’s Office and the Governor says he’s optimistic about the job his onetime assistant will do.
Current Attorney General Christopher Porrino tweeted his support for Grewal, calling him “the kind of public servant who leaves his ego at the door and does the right thing for the right reasons.”
Grewal’s nomination is subject to senate confirmation after Murphy is sworn in next month.