GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) – Camden County will be under a Code Blue Alert Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services issued the Code Blue advisory for the county effective from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
“An arctic cold front has settled over the region for days now setting the stage for one last frigid night. The weather system will send wind chill temperatures down into the 20s and into the teens tonight. In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”
Officials also are encouraging residents to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors who live alone.
“It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity,” Rodriguez said.
With more than 75 percent of households in Camden County owning a cat or a dog, Rodriguez wants to ensure that all pets are safe during these extreme temperatures as well.
Anyone seeking shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at (800) 999-9045, or by visiting www.camdencounty.com.