It’s official — Will Smith has joined the Instagram game and Justin Timberlake has welcomed him to the popular social media app with a joke by filling him in on a few hashtags.

In his post of a photo of the two, Justin adds the caption, “Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday.”

Will thanked Timberlake for the playful welcome in his first ever Instagram video post.

In his video, Smith says “I’m not like…I ain’t been in a hole,” and then proceeds to through a couple of jabs Timberlake’s way.

“You know, and I heard you doing the Super Bowl so I wanted to help you out – just the things to avoid.” Will then points the camera to his own nipple and tells him to “avoid that,” referring to Timberlake’s infamous moment when he exposed Janet Jackson’s breast at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Smith ended his video by saying he’s got “much love” for Timberlake.

Smith already has over 1.5 million followers in less than 24 hours.