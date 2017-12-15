WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a young child in Warminster.

Warminster Township police were called to a home on the 300 block of County Line Road around 12:50 a.m. on Friday for a report of a sexual assault.

According to police, a witness said that a 30-year-old man sexually assaulted a 6-year-old and fled the scene when confronted.

The suspect was spotted a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

