PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.J. Redick was fairly outspoken about his disgust for Sam Hinkie and “The Process” while he was with the Clippers.

However, Redick chose to join Philadelphia this offseason and admitted on SportsCenter during ESPN’s all-access Sixers day on Friday that he has changed his perspective on Hinkie’s process.

“I feel like I joined the process at the right time,” Redick said on Friday. “I was not ready to be a part of the process four years ago. As a competitor, you want to see every team in the NBA try to be competitive. I guess I was outspoken about the idea of just tearing something down and rebuilding it, but I’ve definitely changed my perspective on that over the last few years and have seen how well this has worked and this franchise has positioned for a long time to be highly competitive. And I kinda joined in, in what I felt like was the right time.”

Redick even went as far as to say, the process “worked” because of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

“We’re seeing sort of an influx of these unicorns and we happen to have two of them, which is absolutely crazy,” he said. “And so you can make an argument sort of, that this process worked because we ended up with Jo and Ben, two players who are — I think — gonna go down as transcendent NBA players, and all-timers, and Hall Of Famers.”

Redick also was asked about how his body is holding up at age 33, as he’s playing a career high 33.6 minutes per game.

“I feel great. I feel like I’m a slower, less-athletic, whiter version of LeBron at 33,” Redick said. “No, I’m joking.”