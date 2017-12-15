PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ever dreamed of an Australian vacation? If you or someone you know is named Sydney, now is the time to enter United Airlines contest!
To kick-off their new service from Houston, Texas to Sydney, Australia, the airline is choosing 5, yes FIVE, Sydney’s and their guests for a trip Down Under!
The prize includes travel on United’s very first non-stop flight from Houston to Sydney and 5 nights in the city!
First or last name, any variety of the spelling, all are welcome to enter. Good luck!