PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started falling overnight in Philadelphia, and in preparation, PennDOT treated the highways and major roads in the hours leading up to the snowfall.

Over the bridge in New Jersey, crews have been working to salt and clear the roads in Cherry Hill, Collingswood, and Oaklyn.

Eyewitness News spoke to Andrew Clark, who has been clearing area parking lots.

“I didn’t think we were going to get a cover,” he said.

“I thought it was just going to be a snow shower. Just basically salt, so it doesn’t freeze up. It came down pretty good.”

And so, in Plymouth Meeting, North Wales and Horsham in Montgomery County, Chalfont, Doylestown and Warrington in Bucks County, there were some curveballs thrown to drivers for the morning rush.

Drivers faced road conditions that changed in the blink of an eye. One moment, it’s smooth sailing on blacktop, the next, it was slick, on a snow covered lane.

So, not too much snow in the area but enough to make for a tricky ride to work. And a lot of schools in the region open a few hours late.