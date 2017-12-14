WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have corralled a loose cow for the second time Thursday morning.

The bovine goes by the fitting name “Stormy” is currently in custody after police apprehended it at a parking garage at 4th and Arch streets.

The cow originally had to be moved from the southbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia around 2 a.m., after it escaped from a live nativity scene at 4th and Race streets in Old City.

Police managed to corral her and get her down to Callowhill Street. Stormy then managed to escape the nativity scene again.

She was not injured.

