PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania have opened a new museum in the Valley Forge area.
The Museum of Girl Scout History is located in the basement of the Girl Scouts Valley Forge Service Center along Valley Forge Road – not far from the historic park.
Margaret Mason, a member of the scout council’s history committee, says the museum is a merger of three archives and materials that had been spread throughout the Girl Scouts operations in eastern Pennsylvania.
“We have some temporary exhibits, some permanent ones and we’re going to be changing them regularly in order to be of interest to the public and our Girl Scout troops,” Mason explained.
Kim Fraites-Dow is the council’s chief executive officer.
“We have a rich history here in eastern Pennsylvania,” she said. “We are a hundred years old this year so this is a culminating event of our 100th anniversary year.”
