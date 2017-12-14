PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be on home ice tonight to entertain the Buffalo Sabres.
The Orange and Black have won four in a row. This streak comes immediately after the Flyers had lost ten straight. Overall on the season, Philadelphia is 12-11-7 and with 31 points they are tied for seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
Buffalo is 8-17-6. They have the second fewest points in all of the NHL (22) and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division. However, the Sabres are coming off a win last time on Tuesday (3-2 home victory over Ottawa) and they have earned at least a point in each of their last four games.
This is the first of three meetings between these two teams this season.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the turnaround for the Flyers and what to look for tonight against the Sabres.