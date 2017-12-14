WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Certain Philadelphia businesses could eventually be forced to remove bullet-proof glass partitions that separate workers from customers.

City Council on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the so-called “stop-and-go” bill, 14-3, and Mayor Jim Kenney will sign it into law.

The controversial measure primarily focuses on businesses that sell food and alcohol, like beer delis. Critics of the bill say its approval could jeopardize the safety of business owners and their workers.

The Mayor’s Office says the bill does not require the removal of the safety glass in the businesses right now, it just gives the city three years to decide how the issue is handled.

