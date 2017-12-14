WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
AUSTINTOWN, OH (CBS) – Police in Ohio have arrested a teen they say attempted to have sex with a teenage boy who turned out to be an undercover officer, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Albert Maruna, 15, started chatting through an online dating app with an undercover officer whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Maruna allegedly sent conversations that were sexually graphic, nude pictures of himself and agreed to meet in person.

Albert Maruna,

Credit: Mahoning County Jail

Police say Maruna agreed to meet on Dec. 12 and he would bring lubricant, chicken Alfredo and Sprite.

When Maruna arrived, police say he was arrested.

Maruna was apparently carrying an iPhone, a MAC book, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container, WOIO reports.

Maruna is charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and importuning.

He is currently being held in the Mahoning County jail.

