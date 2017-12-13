PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An undocumented mother and her four children went into sanctuary Wednesday in a historic black church in North Philadelphia.
The family was under a federal deportation order. Leave by December 15 or be deported. That was the order after Camela Hernandez and her children ages 9, 11, 13 and 15 lost their asylum petition.
Speaking through an interpreter, Hernandez says Mexican drug dealers murdered three relatives, she and her daughter were beaten and extorted, so she fled to America in 2015. She has spent the last week asking churches for sanctuary. Church of the Advocate at 20th and Diamond Streets said yes.
“Deportation is not an option for this family,” said Vicar Renee McKenzie, a mother of two. ” I can imagine why she is fighting so hard for her family to stay.”
The family of five will live in a classroom connected to the church. Hernandez is wearing an ankle bracelet so ICE knows where she is. But agents typically will not enter sensitive places like churches.