By Cleve Bryan
TUCKERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 54-acre property along Route 9 in Tuckerton that some call “New Jersey’s Neverland Ranch” is up for auction on Friday.

Eyewitness News got a tour of the home and grounds which are adjourned with an eclectic collection of large outdoor artwork.

Elephants, dinosaurs, airplanes and much more have been on display along the gated estate owned by Byung Taek Kim.

The house was previously listed at more than $3 million but the suggested opening bid for the auction Friday is $450,000.

Auctioneer Richard Maltz believes whomever buys the property will be getting a lot for their money.

There are stocked fishing ponds, horse pastures, a one-million gallon pool with 3 story waterfall tower and about 10,000 square feet of living space in the 1970-built mansion.

“Really a one of a kind place. It’s 54 acres and easily accessible location and millions upon millions of dollars was invested in it,” says Maltz.

Kim, who Maltz says is chairman of the Taekwondo Association of Greater New York, is keeping the artwork which includes pieces he bought or had his groundskeepers build.

“He made it for himself and for the people to enjoy it,” says groundskeeper Adelie Gomez.

