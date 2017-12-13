BOSTON (CBS) – A maternity photo shoot like you’ve never seen.
Nick Roberts of Boston put his “fast food” belly on full display for his baby’s gender reveal party.
The 25-year-old teamed up with his photographer friend as an extra special gift to his girlfriend.
“When I’m full and I press my stomach out it looks like I’m carrying,” said Roberts.
The photos of the hilarious shoot showed Roberts cradling his exposed stomach — sometimes using his favorite fast food as props.
“He was nailing the model face the entire way through. Giving Blue Steel into the sunset, it was killing me. It was really hard to take those photos,” said Roberts’ friend.
Roberts say he plans to show the pictures to his now 1-month-old son Logan when he’s a little older.