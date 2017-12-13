WEATHER: Multiple Clipper Systems Forecast To Move Through The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, mayor kenney, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Kenney today made the 105th school visit of his term — this time, to a charter that teaches in both English and Spanish.

“Hola! Buenos dias!”

Mayor Kenney — speaking about all the Spanish he knows — greeted students during a tour of the Pan American Academy Charter School in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. The 10-year-old K-8 charter was founded on its dual-language curriculum, says principal Darcy Russotto.

“Being bilingual doubles your job opportunities,” said Russotto, “and often allows you to have a higher salary.”

untitled42 Hola! Mayor Kenney Visits Students At Bilingual Charter School

(credit: Mike DeNardo)

The mayor says it’s important that children become bilingual…

“The argument that we should speak English only is really a silly argument,” Kenney said. “These children have an opportunity to be multilingual in a global economy.”

Russotto says her students, because they start their bilingual education in kindergarten, take to a second language more readily.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch