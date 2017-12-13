PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health care policy took center stage Wednesday in Philadelphia as experts looked at prominent questions surrounding American health care.
Craig Snyder, with the World Affairs Council, says they gathered health care providers, payers, journalists and attorneys on their panel to discuss single payer systems, free market and everything in between.
“We’re trying to illuminate it,” he said, “and give people access to a very high level of information from different points of view.”
Suzanne Garber was part of the panel. She created a documentary on health care systems in country’s around the globe.
“What I noticed was that around the world it really comes down to four key characteristics of quality, affordability, accessibility, and transparency.”
Garber says her study of health care systems shows some major flaws at home.
“There needs to be more transparency here in the United States,” she said.