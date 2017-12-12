PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot nearly a dozen times at a gas station on North Broad Street Monday night.

Police were called to the Sunoco gas station at North Broad and Windrim Avenue just before 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says a man had gotten into an argument with another man inside the store, which continued outside. That’s when Small says one of the men opened fire on the other, hitting him multiple times in the head and chest.

“We know that at least 12 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found 12 spent shell casings. Some just inches, some just feet from where the victim had collapsed,” said Small.

Small says the shooter and a woman got into a vehicle and fled, while the victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center by police.

Authorities are hoping surveillance video from the gas station and store can help identify the shooter.