NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University has announced that it will raise the minimum wage for student workers to $11 an hour next year, but some protesters say the pay boost isn’t enough.
Local Music Teacher Nominated For GRAMMY
President Robert Barchi said in a letter to students Monday that the 30 percent increase from the current $8.44 will begin Jan. 1.
The raise affects more than 13,000 students who work in dining halls, libraries, offices and other facilities on the New Brunswick-Piscataway, Newark and Camden campuses and federal work study program students will also see an increase.
The raise follows months of protests by some students calling for a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.
Dozens of chanting students interrupted the school’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday afternoon in New Brunswick calling for an increase to that level.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)