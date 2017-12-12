WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia bar owner received a 42-month prison sentence for wire fraud on Tuesday.

Michael Hoffner Sr. of Voorhees, New Jersey, was ordered to serve the three-and-a-half-year term and he was ordered to pay $87,060 in restitution, as well as forfeit $82,643 in proceeds.

According to court documents, Hoffner owns Brown Street Pub in Philadelphia.

During his guilty plea hearing in July, Hoffner admitted he fraudulently charged credit and debit cards more than 40 times between September and December 2012 at his pub.

The charges were more than $2,000 on average. And the money stolen went directly into an account that Hoffner controlled.

