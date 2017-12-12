PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phil Jasner was about as good a sportswriter as Philadelphia has ever seen. He was a legend at the Philadelphia Daily News, best known for his work on the 76ers beat. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 68.

Andy Jasner is Phil’s son and he is also a fine Philadelphia sportswriter in his own right. Andy has put together a new book that celebrates his father’s career called Phil Jasner: On The Case. It is a collection of some of Phil Jasner’s best work from his time covering not only the 76ers, but also the US Olympic Basketball Team, the Eagles and even the old Philadelphia Atoms soccer team.

As you can imagine, this was a labor or love for Andy Jasner and he stopped by the KYW Newsradio studios this week to sit down with Matt Leon and talk about the book.