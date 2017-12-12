GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old college student who went missing around noon on Monday.

Philip Robert Cerria of Marlton was last seen near College Drive and Peter Cheeseman Road in Blackwood, New Jersey, according to police. He was possibly headed from his campus of Camden County College to Wawa at 1301 Little Gloucester Rd.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and Nike sandals.

Cerria is described as a white male, 5-foot-4-inches, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say his vehicle was left at a a parking lot on campus and they found his wallet in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cerria is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500, or call our GTPD anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

You may also visit its anonymous web tip page.