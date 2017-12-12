PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has denied Meek Mill’s motion for bail, but an appeal is still pending.
His defense filed the application, and an appeal last week, to the higher court.
He was sentenced to two to four years in prison last month for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.
His defense attorneys have claimed the judge has been inappropriate with Meek Mill, and have based their appeal on alleged misconduct in the courtroom.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)