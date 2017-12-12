CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 39-year-old Gloucester County man received a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday for child pornography-related offenses.
Eric Ziegler of Williamstown is ordered to serve 180 months for receiving images and videos of child sexual abuse, as well as producing child pornography by using a hidden camera in his bathroom.
According to court documents, Ziegler admitted that from February 2015 to Dec. 3, 2015, he received and produced child sexual abuse over the internet that he saved to various devices in his home. Images focusing on the genitalia of several girls were produced by Ziegler using a hidden camera in his bathroom.
Ziegler must serve a lifetime of supervised release and he is ordered to pay $215,000 in restitution.