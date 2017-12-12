PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A social media goodwill ambassador visited Philadelphia Tuesday on the last leg of a cross-country tour aimed at raising funds for the Salvation Army.
Chris Strub spent the day at the Salvation Army’s Greater Philadelphia headquarters embedded in a culinary training program known as “Soups On.”
He’s been doing things like this since launching his 25 state adventure on November 6, posting videos and photos on social media along the way, and encouraging his followers to jump in to help the needy.
Strub says he’s learned there’s a thin line separating the haves and have-nots.
“It sounds cliché but I think poverty in many ways looks like you and me,” he said. “So many people are just one paycheck away from poverty, they’re a few hundred dollars away from not being able to survive an emergency.”
You can catch up with Strub’s tour on Twitter @ChrisStrub.