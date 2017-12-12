WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a store manager before turning the gun on himself at an Atlantic City outlet mall last year has been convicted of murder charges.

Luis Maisonet also was found guilty of aggravated assault and three weapons offenses stemming from the September 2016 shooting at a skatewear shop in The Walk. An Atlantic County jury returned its verdict Friday.

The 56-year-old Somers Point man now faces up to 30 years in state prison when he’s sentenced next year.

Authorities say Maisonet shot 26-year-old Christopher Romero several times, then fled on foot. Maisonet shot and critically injured himself a short time later but has since recovered from his wounds.

Authorities have described the shooting as domestic but have not disclosed further details about the motive.

