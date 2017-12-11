3:02 pm-A poll says Democrat Doug Jones has opened up a 10-point lead over Republican and accused child molester Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate contest.
3:26 pm-Sen. Lindsay Graham said Moore victory would be “gift that keeps on giving” for Dems.
3:40 pm-New York City narrowly avoids another terror attack.
4:08 pm-CNN mocked for airing segment on Trump’s soda consumption while NYC faced terror attack.
4:25 pm-The attempted suicide bombing in New York early Monday would never have happened if President Trump’s immigration policies had been in place, the White House said.
4:40 pm-Dennis Rodman says he’ll organize a basketball game between North Korea and U.S. territory Guam.
5:12 pm-Suspect in Times Square blast described as disgruntled, ISIS-inspired.
5:20 pm-New York bombing suspect was reportedly angry at Israel over Gaza.