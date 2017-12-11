CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The president of an environmental company in Chester County has been charged with illegally storing and disposing of hazardous waste for decades.

Investigators say Cedar Grove Environmental President Thomas J. McCaffrey, 68, would instruct employees to dispose of wastes by pouring them down the drain on company property.

Officials say by not properly disposing the waste, the company avoided paying for their appropriate disposal.

Investigators also discovered 250 brown and clear glass jugs labeled “TKN Waste and “COD Waste” in the basement. McCaffrey admitted to storing the hazardous wastes in the company’s basement for decades.

The wastes were tested and exceeded the maximum regulated concentration levels for chromium, silver and mercury.

The company in Downingtown, which tests and analyzes drinking water and waste water samples, is also accused of providing fabricated test results, including drinking water test results.

Investigators say neither McCaffrey nor Cedar Grove Environmental ever obtained the necessary permit or exemption to use the company site as a solid waste processing, storage, treatment or disposal facility, according to investigators.

McCaffrey has a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.