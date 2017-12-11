PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will seemingly be without Carson Wentz for the remainder of the season, as the team fears he has torn his ACL.

However, Hall Of Famer Ray Didinger believes the Eagles can still win the Super Bowl and fans should not be lowering their expectations, even with Nick Foles at the helm.

“No,” Didinger strongly advised when Angelo Cataldi asked if fans should lower their expectations on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Ray Didinger said this morning that #Eagles fans have no reason to lower their expectations. https://t.co/lIV6XmK5oS — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) December 11, 2017

“Absolutely not, because the team isn’t. I don’t think any of the coaches are, I don’t think any of the players are,” Didinger said. “I mean they’re realists. They know if the word comes back that Wentz is done for the year — which is the 95-percent likely diagnosis. But do you think those guys are gonna give up on it? No. So if those guys aren’t gonna give up on it then I don’t the fans should.

“They’re going to have to do a lot of things right and they’re going to have to do some things differently. One of the things that is great about this team is their resilience. Look at the guys they’ve lost along way!”

Do the #Eagles still have a chance to WIN the Super Bowl without Carson Wentz? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) December 11, 2017

The Eagles beat the Rams 43-35 to clinch the NFC East and take over first place in the conference with an 11-2 record. The Eagles will face the Giants, Raiders, and Cowboys to finish the regular season over the next three weeks.