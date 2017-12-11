WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have shut down a spa in South Jersey after being busted for alleged prostitution.
Washington Township police officers, along with Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, conducted a raid at the Blue Sky Day Spa at 5501 Route 42 in Washington Township on Monday around 2 p.m.
Authorities arrested Xiao Hong Zhang of China for promoting prostitution and prostitution after executing the search warrant at the spa.
The business has also been shut down.
Anyone with information about this business can contact the Washington Township Investigative Bureau at 856-589-0330.