HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Last week, arguments were heard in federal court. On Monday, a state courtroom was the setting for a second trial over alleged gerrymandering of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts.
Pretrial motions were heard Monday morning by a Commonwealth Court judge. Much of the discussion centered over whether documents involved in last week’s federal court gerrymandering trial in Philadelphia could be used in the state court case.
In both cases, the plaintiffs argue that the boundaries for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts were drawn with political advantage in mind, and a lawyer told the Commonwealth Court judge on Monday that Republicans were in full control of the process.
Last month, the state Supreme Court fast-tracked the state lawsuit.
The Commonwealth Court judge advised the parties Monday that he is essentially functioning as a hearing officer, creating a record for a case that will be decided by the state high court