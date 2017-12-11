BREAKING: Eagles Announce Carson Wentz Has Torn ACL
Filed Under:Columbia, Star Wars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Columbia Sportswear has created limited-edition winter coats and jackets inspired by “Star Wars.”

Athletes, Entertainers Rush To Support Bullied Tennessee Boy

The latest film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 15, as the hype surrounding the movie is at an all-time high.

columbia x star wars echo base hero Columbia Designs Star Wars Themed Winter Coats

(credit: Columbia Sportswear)

Just in time for the holidays, Columbia Sportswear has designed a coat and two jackets inspired by the actual garments worn by the heroes of “Star Wars,” specifically those worn in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Star Wars-themed winter apparel is available for a limited time and only in specific locations such as New York City, Seattle, Chicago, and Portland.

Study: Kids Ask 73 Questions A Day, Many Parents Can’t Answer

There will be special appearances by Star Wars characters at those locations, as well as product giveaways, and even chances to win, or purchase, a special Han Solo “Echo Base Parka” signed by Harrison Ford. There’s been no word on how long the apparel will be in stores but stock is already sold out online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch