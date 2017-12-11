PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Columbia Sportswear has created limited-edition winter coats and jackets inspired by “Star Wars.”
The latest film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 15, as the hype surrounding the movie is at an all-time high.
Just in time for the holidays, Columbia Sportswear has designed a coat and two jackets inspired by the actual garments worn by the heroes of “Star Wars,” specifically those worn in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
The Star Wars-themed winter apparel is available for a limited time and only in specific locations such as New York City, Seattle, Chicago, and Portland.
There will be special appearances by Star Wars characters at those locations, as well as product giveaways, and even chances to win, or purchase, a special Han Solo “Echo Base Parka” signed by Harrison Ford. There’s been no word on how long the apparel will be in stores but stock is already sold out online.