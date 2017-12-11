By Molly Daly
Filed Under:Molly Daly, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — According to published reports, the long-vacant Revel casino property may soon have a new owner. Its current owner begs to differ.

An NJ.com report says Colorado-based AC Ocean Walk LLC is poised to pay $200 million for Revel, and plans to invest another $175 million in the property.

Those figures come from a report from Moody’s Investors Service, which provides credit ratings, research, and risk analysis.

The massive property, which cost $2.6 billion to build, and opened in 2012, was sold in 2015 for a comparative pittance, $82 million, to Florida-based developer Glenn Straub, who’s set and missed several deadlines he’d set for its reopening.

Reached by phone on Monday, Straub denied there’s been a sale.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch