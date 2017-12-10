Filed Under:delaware county

DELWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Four nuns are critically injured following a head-on collision in Delaware County on Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Conchester Highway and Foulk Road in Bethel Township.

Police report the car carrying the four nuns was struck head-on when a vehicle crossed over the center line of the road for an unknown reason.

Three of the passengers were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The fourth was flown to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch