DELWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Four nuns are critically injured following a head-on collision in Delaware County on Sunday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Conchester Highway and Foulk Road in Bethel Township.
Police report the car carrying the four nuns was struck head-on when a vehicle crossed over the center line of the road for an unknown reason.
Three of the passengers were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The fourth was flown to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.