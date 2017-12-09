STATE COLLEGE, PA (CBS) — A popular State College bar and restaurant frequented by Penn State students and alumni over the years is closing because the new owner of the building is evicting the businesses.

With mixed emotions, Duke Gastiger and his wife, Monica, made the announcement recently on social media that their two iconic businesses would be closing.

“A notice from our new landlords that they would not be re-negotiating a lease with us and we had a termination letter that gave February 28, 2018 as the date that we were to vacate the premises,” he said.

Gastiger says he’s planning to keep the “All-American Rathskeller” and “Spats Cafe” open through New Year’s Eve.

The Foster building’s new owners Neil and Chuck Herlocher are the father and son behind the Herlocher’s Dipping Mustard in State College.

Gastiger says at first the Herlochers told him they wanted him to stay after they bought the building last June.

But a few weeks ago, he says the Herlochers summoned him to a meeting where they told him he was out and someone else is coming in.

State College’s Mayor-elect Don Hahn says he’d be willing to step in to mediate…

“I would certainly welcome a role in helping to keep those two businesses in town,” he said. “Unfortunately, if one party chooses not to dance then we’re really going nowhere.”

The Herlochers did not respond to emails and a phone call seeking comment.