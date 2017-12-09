WEATHER: Winter Storm WarningCrews Prepping Roads | Code Blue | Latest Closings/DelaysFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Talkers

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A woman in Mantua Township needs your help in giving back to the community.

Peg Wilson, who sells products for Scentsy, is part of the Buddies for Blue program.

The program provides the Mantua Police Department with stuffed animals called “Scentsy Buddies.” The toys are donated to officers to keep in their cruisers so they can gift it to a child.

Wilson says the toys allow the officers to bridge the gap with a child who is most likely in a very stressful situation.

Wilson says she will also be donating any commission made to purchase additional buddies for children.

For more information on how you can donate to the program, click here.

