By Rich Zeoli

3:05 pm- Beverly Young Nelson admitted that she forged a portion of the infamous high school yearbook that she and attorney Gloria Allred used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

3:25 pm- GMA Only Spends Two Seconds on Al Franken Resignation.

3:38 pm-A prosecutor who is part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team praised former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend the Trump administration’s travel ban.

4:29 pm-‘Whistling’ considered sexual harassment under university policy.

4:52 pm-Trump adviser predicts 4 percent growth next year with tax cuts in place.

5:03 pm-Moore accuser says she added notes to his yearbook message.

5:23 pm-‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski victim shames Al Franken’s accuser for supporting Trump.

5:37 pm-MSNBC Panelist Tells Stephanie Ruhle ‘Eight out of Ten Skinheads’ Support Trump.

5:47 pm-A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.

 

 

 

 

