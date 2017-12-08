3:05 pm- Beverly Young Nelson admitted that she forged a portion of the infamous high school yearbook that she and attorney Gloria Allred used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
3:25 pm- GMA Only Spends Two Seconds on Al Franken Resignation.
3:38 pm-A prosecutor who is part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team praised former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend the Trump administration’s travel ban.
4:29 pm-‘Whistling’ considered sexual harassment under university policy.
4:52 pm-Trump adviser predicts 4 percent growth next year with tax cuts in place.
5:03 pm-Moore accuser says she added notes to his yearbook message.
5:23 pm-‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski victim shames Al Franken’s accuser for supporting Trump.
5:37 pm-MSNBC Panelist Tells Stephanie Ruhle ‘Eight out of Ten Skinheads’ Support Trump.
5:47 pm-A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.