PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philly favorite returns to the stage Dec. 8 at the Academy of Music.

Pennsylvania Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker is always a hit with families at this time of year, but this year, the show will be extra special for one local family.

One of the show’s stars is a Philadelphia native. This is her first lead as a professional dancer. And she’s been training 13 years for the opportunity. Turns out, that’s just about her entire life.

At a time when her peers are making their way to home room, Sydney Dolan is going to work as an apprentice in the Pennsylvania Ballet.

“Ever since I was young, this is all I ever wanted to do,” Sydney says.

That wasn’t too long ago. Sydney’s poise belies her age. At just 16 years old, Sydney is PA Ballet’s youngest member.

And she’s now preparing for her role with the company as Dewdrop in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

“Very hard,” she notes. “But it is so beautiful to watch. And it’s an honor to be able to do it.”

She’ll preform in front of a home crowd, too. Sydney is originally from South Philadelphia. She moved to North Carolina and started ballet at 3 years old. It’s there her training intensified. But it was a summer workshop run by PA Ballet in Philly just last year that brought her back.

“I was just trying to take class, to stay in shape,” she says. “I was not in any way expecting to get any kind of offer.”

Just two days in to that week-long workshop, Sydney was offered a contract.

“I never would have expected to be here,” she says. “And I think this is an amazing city. And especially at my age, it’s the perfect pace. I love everything about it.”

She started with Pennsylvania Ballet 2, the pre-professional group. But was quickly promoted to apprentice with the company this year. Still, Sydney knows she has a lot of growing to do.

“We tend to over think everything,” she admits. “What if I forget this step. What if I mess up this turn? It’s not about that. It’s about enjoying it. And I think I’m starting to realize that the more I perform.”

But what she’s already accomplished is nothing short of amazing.

“When someone tells me that, it just reminds me, wow I’m so lucky,” she says.

Since she’s still 16, Sydney has to finish school. She takes classes online. After a full eight hours at the ballet, she comes home, eats, does her course work, goes to bed, gets up, and does it all over again.

The Nutcracker opens tonight at 7 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31.