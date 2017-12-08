By Chantee Lans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chasing fires across Philadelphia and fighting crime means being able to keep up.

“It’s really important for firefighters, police officers and public safety personnel to stay in shape,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Jessie Wilson of the Philadelphia Fire Department, which is why hundreds of city police officers and firefighters face off.

Army-Navy Game A Passion-Filled Rivalry

For three months each year, via Weight Watchers in what’s called the battle of the badges, the goal is to see who could lose the most weight.

“I know as a whole, the police department didn’t win this year. We won last year. I’m sure we’ll pick it up again next year and win,” Crime Scene Investigator Gregory Yatcilla said.

Individual winners from each department were also honored.

Fire captain Jake Abecunas’ wife also participated. She beat him after losing 30 pounds.

“Proud, through her hard work, I’m very proud of her,” Abecunas said.

Yatcilla lost the most weight out of everyone, 41 pounds.

Annual WOGL Radiothon Raises Money For CHOP While Putting Smiles On Children’s Faces

“One of the key secrets is upping your water and even when you thinking you’re drinking not enough water, you should drink more water,” he said.

This is his third time competing, in what’s considered the longest running weight loss competition across the country.

Now in its 31st year, firefighters broke the tie with police that stood last year at 15 to 15.

And this competition is more than just about staying healthy and losing weight, Weight Watchers has donated $10,000 a year for the last 30 years.

The money goes to scholarships for the children of fallen firefighters and police officers. And to this date, they’ve raised more than $250,000.