By Kim Glovas
Filed Under:Kim Glovas, Philadelphia, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies front office, and the Phanatic, took a break on Friday to help bring some joy to dozens of homeless men.

“How lucky are we that we get to call the Philadelphia Phillies and the Phanatic, our friends,” said Tina Pagatto of the Bethesda Project.

Pagatto welcomed Phils chair David Montgomery, new manager Gabe Kapler, and other managers as they served up a holiday meal to the men living at “Our Brother’s Place,” a shelter at 9th and Hamilton Streets.

phillies homeless Phillies Front Office Serves Holiday Meals To Homeless

The men of the Our Brother’s Place shelter. (credit: Kim Glovas)

The team also gave out t-shirts, knit hats, and other gifts to the residents like William Thompson.

“Some lovely gifts and colors, somethin’ different, you know what I mean, can’t wait to sport ’em,” he said.

“Holidays can be an incredibly trying season for everybody, and so our job is to really focus on treating people with dignity and respect, instilling a sense of joy and safety and hope, and so we are really grateful for events like this ’cause it really helps us do that,” said The Bethesda Project’s Sarah Erdo.

