BREAKING: Philly Cop Injured From Ricocheted Gunshot, Police Say
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got some words of wisdom from the Black Mamba on Friday in LA.

One of the all-time great NBA players, Kobe Bryant — who was born in Philly and is a noted Eagles fan — addressed the team.

Thanks to their Instagram snap stories, we got a glimpse into that experience.

You can watch more clips of Bryant’s speech here and here and here.

The 10-2 Eagles have a huge game on Sunday in Los Angeles against the 9-3 Rams. A win would all but secure a first-round bye for the Birds, while a loss would complicate things in the NFC standings.

Bryant says he believes the “character of this team is special, and that’s what wins championships.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch