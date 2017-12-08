PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got some words of wisdom from the Black Mamba on Friday in LA.

One of the all-time great NBA players, Kobe Bryant — who was born in Philly and is a noted Eagles fan — addressed the team.

Thanks to their Instagram snap stories, we got a glimpse into that experience.

Kobe Bryant addressed the @Eagles today: “The thing that we always tried to do is just focus on execution and not worry about the emotional aspect of things.” 🏆 (📸 @TheWorldof_AJ / IG) pic.twitter.com/SFYk73vRrD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 8, 2017

You can watch more clips of Bryant’s speech here and here and here.

Thanks for speaking great words to the team @kobebryant . Appreciate the advice 🐐✊🏾 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) December 8, 2017

The 10-2 Eagles have a huge game on Sunday in Los Angeles against the 9-3 Rams. A win would all but secure a first-round bye for the Birds, while a loss would complicate things in the NFC standings.

Bryant says he believes the “character of this team is special, and that’s what wins championships.”