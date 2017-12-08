TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that left a teenage girl dead.
Police say 48-year-old James Howell struck 19-year-old Jessica Kurtz and 18-year-old Will Vanarsdale as they crossed the street in Trevose. The accident happened along Street Road and Philmont Avenue on Nov. 27.
Kurtz later died from her injuries.
Police say Howell briefly stopped to move the victims out of the road. Howell’s truck was recovered a few days later and processed for evidence.
He was located Thursday near 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia and taken into custody.
He is behind bars at Bucks County Prison and being held on $250,000 bail.