By Kevin McGuire

Looking to get back in the win column after having their winning streak snapped by Seattle, the Philadelphia Eagles cut down on the travel and stayed on the West Coast for a week to prepare for Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams. The hope is the chance to practice in the warmer weather will help keep the team fresh. The Eagles also hope to be in good shape on the injury report when it is time to kickoff in the pivotal NFC clash of division leaders. Tight end Zach Ertz is likely to be questionable for the game after recently being cleared to resume practices.

Ertz had been entered into the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks with a concussion. After sitting out of practice on Wednesday, Ertz was back in limited condition on Thursday. He may end up being a game-time decision for the Birds. Not having him in the lineup would be a tough blow for the Eagles offense, because he has developed into one of the most reliable options in the passing game for quarterback Carson Wentz. If Ertz is out of action, Brent Celek will be the next man up. Trey Burton may also get a chance to get involved as well if needed.

The only other Eagles player who missed a practice this week was defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao. A shoulder injury kept him out of practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the practioce field for a full practice on Thursday and should be available on Sunday. Rookie defensive end Derek Barnett has been able to stay on the field for full practices this week despite working through a groin injury. The emerging rookie should be good to go this weekend as well, it would seem.

Questionable

TE Zach Ertz (concussion)

Probable

DE Derk Barnett (groin)

C Jason Kelce (ankle)

DT Destiny Vaeao (shoulder)

LB Joe Walker (neck)

