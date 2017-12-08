PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New Jersey yacht captain previously convicted of negligence in a fatal crash off the coast of Rhode Island two years ago has been indicted for manslaughter.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 78-year-old Cooper Bacon on a charge of seaman’s manslaughter. Bacon is accused of not paying attention when he crashed into 81-year-old Walter Krupinski’s fishing boat in 2015, killing him.
Krupinski lived in Stonington, Connecticut, and had been fishing off of Westerly.
Bacon is from Cape May, New Jersey, and was taking the 60-foot yacht to a boat show.
Bacon was previously found guilty in March of charges brought against him by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The department said Bacon violated three U.S. Coast Guard navigation rules and found his negligence caused the crash.
